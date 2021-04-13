Las Cruces Public Schools to post COVID-19 case data

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –Las Cruces Public Schools says it will start making COVID-19 case data among students available to the public district-wide. They won’t be releasing any names but they will let the district know how many cases have been reported within schools.

The district has seen seven in-person students and one staff member test positive for the virus since the return to the classroom. In accordance with New Mexico Department of Health and Public Education Department protocols, classes affected by positive virus cases have been switched back to remote learning to allow students to quarantine.

The district says that in total about 300 students across the district are isolating this week with affected schools including Alameda Elementary, Cesar Chavez Elementary, Columbia Elementary, Sonoma Elementary, Sunrise Elementary, Valley View Elementary, Mayfield High School, and Oñate High School. District health officials report three of the positive cases were close contacts outside of school and one was related to a bus driver whose case was confirmed through surveillance testing.

LCPS reports the positive COVID-19 data will be available on the district website. LCPS began reporting positive cases among staff last October.

In a press release, LCPS says since April 6, over 16,000 students have returned to in-person learning while about 7,300 students opted to stay in remote learning for the remainder of the school year.