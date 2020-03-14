Las Cruces Public Schools to offer resources during closure

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Public Schools announced Friday they are working with community resources to continue meal service and mental health resources, and employees have been assured that they will be paid as if there were no shutdown.

It was also announced state requirements for instructional hours will be waived so classroom days missed because of the shutdown will not have to be made up later. Also, between March 16 through April 6, LCPS will provide grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at seven locations:

Picacho Middle School

Meerscheidt Recreation Center

Frank O’Brien Papen Center

East Mesa Recreation Center

Metro Verde Splash Pad/Park

Doña Ana Community Resource Center

Desert Hills Elementary

Breakfast will be available for pick up between 8 and 9 a.m. and lunch between noon and 1 p.m.

Kindergarten Registration will be rescheduled. The LCPS Teacher Job Fair has been rescheduled to Tuesday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the LCPS Administratie offices. A scheduled SAT exam for Saturday, March 14 has been canceled.