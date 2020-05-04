Las Cruces Public Schools to hold drive-thru graduation ceremony for Class of 2020

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Public Schools says they will host their high school graduations as drive-thru ceremonies.

District officials say graduates will pick up their diplomas while in cars with family members. Processions for the high school graduates are scheduled for May 21 and May 22 at the Field of Dreams sports stadium.

According to the district, speeches, the Pledge of Allegiannce and other program items will be pre-recorded and submitted to principals. The preliminary program will be streamed on the LCPS Facebook page as well as on the LCPS YouTube channel.

The district will allow graduates to dress in their cap and gown and to decorate their vehicle according to state guidelines. Only one car is allowed per graduate and only one graduate can ride in each vehicle.

Graduates are allowed to invite up to four family members to ride with them. Vehicles are asked to go to the staging area to be lined up in the Fild of Dreams’ East Parking Lot beginning one hour before the scheduled start time. Once the procession begins, vehicles will be directed to the West Parking Lot where the principal and will give the graduate a program and additonal keepsakes.

A photographer will be onside at the ceremony and individual student announcements will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.

