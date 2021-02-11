Las Cruces public schools allowed to compete in NMAA sports

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The state has approved Las Cruces Public Schools to compete in NMAA sports and activities. The Public Education Department has said sports can only start two weeks after a school district moves into the hybrid model.

Although Las Cruces schools are not in a hybrid model, the school district sent out a news release Thursday night saying the administration and high school principals presented a plan to PED to allow athletes to play, even if they stay online. PED approved their plans, so now fall sports – football, volleyball, cross-country, and soccer – will start a shortened calendar on February 22.

The athletic director, Earnest Viramontes, told the Las Cruces Sun news, “We are going forward with athletics and activities. There will be game guidelines and a lot of things that need to be determined.” Details of the plan and plans for reopening will be presented at the next school board meeting on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES