Las Cruces public schools allowed to compete in NMAA sports

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The state has approved Las Cruces Public Schools to compete in NMAA sports and activities. The Public Education Department has said sports can only start two weeks after a school district moves into the hybrid model.

Although Las Cruces schools are not in a hybrid model, the school district sent out a news release Thursday night saying the administration and high school principals presented a plan to PED to allow athletes to play, even if they stay online. PED approved their plans, so now fall sports – football, volleyball, cross-country, and soccer – will start a shortened calendar on February 22.

The athletic director, Earnest Viramontes, told the Las Cruces Sun news, “We are going forward with athletics and activities. There will be game guidelines and a lot of things that need to be determined.” Details of the plan and plans for reopening will be presented at the next school board meeting on Tuesday.