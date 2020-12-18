Las Cruces nurse cares for father diagnosed with COVID-19

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – In his final days, a Las Cruces nurse cared for her father in the ICU as she cared for many other patients. “It really touched my heart. It really touched my mother’s heart because she’s in there with him and we know he’s not alone and we’re grateful for that,” said Connie Dominguez the sister of Jose Garcia.

In most cases, a family is not able to be with their loved ones during their final days with COVID-19. However, in this unique circumstance, the daughter of Jose Garcia is a COVID-19 nurse at Memorial Medical Center.

While the rest of the family prayed outside of the ICU unit, nurse Carolina Garcia was able to watch over him on the inside. She says it wasn’t easy knowing first-hand how tough this fight would be. On Tuesday, Jose lost his battle.

