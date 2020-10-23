Las Cruces Museums to temporarily close to the public starting Friday

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Las Cruces Museums

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Museums will be temporarily closed to the public starting Friday, October 23 through November 14, 2020.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Tuesday that all state-run museums and historic sites are to shut down in order to slow the high spread of COVID-19 infections.

With the latest health order in effect, the Branigan Cultural Center, Las Cruces Museum of Art, Museum of Nature & Science, and Railroad Museum will all be closed to on-site visitation to minimize the risk of community spread, officials announced.

The Las Cruces Museums reminds the public that there are free programs and experiences online via its Facebook and Instagram @LCMuseums social media accounts.

People can also find activities at museums.las-cruces.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

