Las Cruces middle school employee tests positive for COVID-19

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Public Schools states that an employee at Zia Middle School reported a positive test result for COVID-19 on Monday, Sept. 28. The school was closed the same day at 3:30 p.m. for deep cleaning.

Zia Middle School staff were also notified of the case on Monday afternoon. The building is expected to reopen on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Las Cruces Public Schools reports this case now brings the total number of LCPS employees who have tested positive to 11.

