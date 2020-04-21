LANL develops model to predict spread of COVID-19

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory have developed their own forecast for the spread of the coronavirus.
It’s a model states are using to help establish a time frame on social distancing and restrictions on businesses. It builds on a decade of past experience in forecasting contagions from the seasonal flu to the ebola virus.
The lab’s new COVID-19 model also shows the likelihood that a state has hit its daily infections peak and may be on a downward path.
