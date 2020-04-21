LANL develops model to predict spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory have developed their own forecast for the spread of the coronavirus.

It’s a model states are using to help establish a time frame on social distancing and restrictions on businesses. It builds on a decade of past experience in forecasting contagions from the seasonal flu to the ebola virus.

The lab’s new COVID-19 model also shows the likelihood that a state has hit its daily infections peak and may be on a downward path.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss