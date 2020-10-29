Lakes near Ruidoso now open only to Lincoln County residents

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – People living outside Lincoln County will no longer be allowed at two Ruidoso lakes. “Ugh, we’re not a state park, we’re a local village entity here so, we don’t fall under those same guidelines, and what we want to do is provide all of our guests here with a good, pleasurable experience,” said Kerry Gladden, Ruidoso’s Public Information Officer, back in July.

That was when the governor ordered state parks to turn away people with out-of-state licenses or plates; Ruidoso chose not to follow. Now, even stricter rules are being enforced.

Until further notice, Grindstone Lake and Alto Lake are open to Lincoln County residents and property owners only. News 13 reached out to the village to see what sparked the change but they refused an interview. People disappointed with the decision are already sounding off on Facebook.