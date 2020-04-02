Laguna Burger, Shamrock Foods deliver meals to COVID-19 testing site

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Workers from New Mexico’s famed Laguna Burger delivered food to staff at the coronavirus testing center at Balloon Fiesta Park.

The restaurant worked with distributor Shamrock Foods to hand out some of their award-winning green chile cheeseburgers. Managers say it was just a small thank you to all the medical staff working through the crisis.

“Green chile cheeseburgers always bring comfort, I think for most New Mexicans. We are just here to say thank you and show our appreciation,” said Ryan Westerman.

Managers say they handed out more than 100 meals.

