Labs reporting backlogged COVID test results, some taking longer than 1-2 weeks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More people are getting tested for the coronavirus. Now, the wait times for getting test results back are getting longer and longer — sometimes taking weeks.

“They told me 7-8 days, I waited those and called again and well, it’s delayed to 14 days,” said Jason Ortiz. “I called back and today was 14 days, and they’re saying 17-18 days now.”

Ortiz got tested through Quest diagnostics and is still waiting. He says he has to stay home from work until he gets his results.

“I kind of feel like I’m letting my team down because I’m not there, doing things I need to do,” said Ortiz. “I haven’t seen my kids since this all started so that’s been hard.”

Another woman we spoke to took a test through CVS Pharmacy and waited 14 days for her results. CVS explains there’s such a demand for tests, it’s causing a backlog at the labs processing them.

CVS also uses Quest Diagnostics. KRQE News 13 reached out to Quest; they tell us turnaround time for results is seven or more days for most patients, sometimes up to two weeks.

Experts say at that point, COVID-19 test results may be useless. “Once a test is delayed more than 48 hours, it becomes not very useful for clinical decision making,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner.

KRQE News 13 saw patients posting similar stories on Facebook. Some say they were first told their CVS tests would take up to four days. They’ve now waited, in some cases, 12 days and even 15 days with no results. Many are also reporting the same problem, saying they don’t know whether to stay home from work or avoid gas stations or the grocery store.

We checked in with other labs to get an idea of their turnaround times. TriCore Labs, who provides the diagnostics for sites like Balloon Fiesta Park, says its turnaround time is around two days. Lovelace says their results can take up to 72 hours.