KRQE Survey Results: People fear violence, avoid confronting those not wearing masks

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Even though masks are mandatory in New Mexico you can still spot people out in public, without them. News 13 asked people in a survey how they feel about the fine that could come with not wearing a mask and if they would confront someone for not wearing one. Now that there is a fine involved, the majority of people said they’re more likely to wear a mask but most people want to avoid any confrontation.

Powdrell’s Barbecue has been in business in Albuquerque for 60 years but during the pandemic, they’ve had a handful of disturbing experiences. “We had a customer come in, he was wearing a homemade mask out of a confederate flag and he came in several times when we asked him not to we had to refuse him business until he came in with a proper mask,” said Cat Powdrell.

Powdrell says confronting people for wearing an offensive mask or not wearing one at all puts her family’s safety at risk. “There are that 10 percent that come into the restaurant and they are more interested in their right to not have to wear one instead of our right to remain safe,” Powdrell says.

We asked people in a KRQE online survey if they were worried about violence if they would confront someone not wearing a mask. nearly 6,000 people responded and 55% said yes. “We don’t need more confrontation. “I might call 311 if it was really flagrant or if it was a store where the employees weren’t doing it,” Mary Beth Libbey.

News 13 also asked if people would be more likely to wear a mask now that a $100 fine is being enforced. “I think the government is way overboard with that,” David Waters says.

“I think it should be more frankly,” Libbey says.

65% said they would always wear a mask. “I just don’t understand people’s reluctance to wear one it’s in all of our best interests and it’s the law,” says Leslie Fox. News 13 also asked if people thought there should be a fine for not wearing a mask 55% of people said yes. Most people surveyed say they’re tired of social distancing.