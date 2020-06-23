KRQE survey results: Parents split on allowing kids to play sports

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Parents across the state have expressed anxiety about sending children back to school and back to playing sports. KRQE News 13 asked thousands of families through an online survey how they feel about letting their kids return to play.

There’s no question plenty of New Mexicans miss sports. But as restrictions slowly loosen across the state and practices resume, KRQE viewers appear split on the topic of allowing their kids to play sports again.

“At some point, we have to live, but we need to keep everybody alive and healthy,” said one woman. “Yes I’m worried about their health, very worried especially their health, our health, and grandparents’ health, but at the same time they need the social interactions.”

KRQE News 13 received 3,375 responses to the online survey. Less than half of the respondents said they feel comfortable letting their kids play sports again.

If fall sports resume, 35% of respondents said they’ll allow their kids to play with some restrictions. 26% said they will not allow kids to play, and 23% said they’d let their kids play with no restrictions.

“My son he’s not practicing yet, there’s no games, no teams nothing, so he’s just at the local parks you know,” said an Albuquerque dad. “And he’s just waiting for it to be safe, you know better safe than sorry.”

The New Mexico Activities Association announced summer workouts would resume June 15 with restrictions, including keeping a five-to-one athlete-to-coach ratio to minimize contact during practice. “We don’t need a student-athlete being in contact with 15-20 different people,” said Sally Marquez, Executive Director of the NMAA.

Our KRQE survey revealed most parents want to be allowed at youth sporting events. However, the NMAA says for now it will limit outside visitors.

“I know parents like to watch practice, and I think this is gonna be the hardest thing,” said Marquez. “But we need to make sure that this environment is totally controlled five-to-one, we know who is around, and so it is best for the parents not to be around.”

The NMAA hopes to have a better plan for fall sports by mid-July. NMAA guidelines require coaches and athletes to wear masks unless they’re exercising.

Locker rooms are off-limits, and schools will have cleaning protocols. Per the public health order, Marquez said coaches can mandate a 14-day quarantine for student-athletes who travel out-of-state. She said if the athlete is driving out-of-state, a two-week quarantine is recommended, but if they fly, a school can mandate quarantine.

