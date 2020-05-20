On May 15 Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham along with state health announced that starting May 16, all retailers will be allowed to reopen at 25% of their maximum capacity, including big-box stores and that houses of worship can also operate at 25% occupancy. However, retail spaces do not include entertainment venues such as movie theaters, concert halls, or amusement parks. Restaurants are to remain closed for in-person dining.

