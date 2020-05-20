Live Now
On May 15 Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham along with state health announced that starting May 16, all retailers will be allowed to reopen at 25% of their maximum capacity, including big-box stores and that houses of worship can also operate at 25% occupancy. However, retail spaces do not include entertainment venues such as movie theaters, concert halls, or amusement parks. Restaurants are to remain closed for in-person dining.

Take our survey and share your opinion on the status of Re-opening New Mexico.

KRQE News 13 Coronavirus State Reopen Survey

To those who responded, thank you for participating in this survey. Please look for results krqe.com and KRQE News 13 when survey end date concludes.

