KRQE poll results show some people would not dine-in at restaurants

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – During the coronavirus pandemic, News 13 conducted an online survey on how people are coping with the changes dictated by the public health order. The questions range from masks to businesses reopening and even antibody testing. After two days of polling about 7,000 New Mexicans responded to KRQE’s online survey about the coronavirus and the results are in.

“I think it’s important because everybody has a different opinion,” said Albuquerque local Johnny Ray.

Only 30% are in favor of a phone app that would show if someone has tested positive for antibodies and is cleared to go to any public place. “You know when you’re sick and when you’re not sick and you should not be in an environment when you’re sick,” said Brandis Chavez.

Now that some businesses in the state are partially reopened almost 60% say they would go into a business that does not require people to wear a mask. “Everybody has their independence and difference of what they think is safe and not safe,” said Chavez.

“When there’s businesses with large amounts of people, I think the social distancing isn’t enough so I think you should wear a mask when you go in,” said Ray.

Now that restaurants have partially reopened as well, about 50% say they would still not go into restaurants for dine-in services at this time. Compared to 30% who would go once a week and 15% they would go a few times a week.

“I would go at least once or twice a week because I miss going out to restaurants,” said Albuquerque local Luis Vasquez.

45% say they would not meet up with family or friends outside of their household to share a meal during this time but 40% say they would be willing to meet up for a meal either for inside or outside service. “Practice safety, of course, keep social distancing a practice and you know, Albuquerque strong, what can I say,” said Chavez.

Following the report about the governor buying jewelry during a public health order that prohibited businesses from being open about 60% of the surveyors say they believe the governor violated her own public health order by buying jewelry during this time. About 20% said she did not and 15% were unclear.

Additional Poll Results: