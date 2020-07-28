KRQE poll results: Most are wearing masks, mixed views on out-of-state visitors

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been about five months since the pandemic hit New Mexico. So, KRQE conducted a poll to see how people feel about masks, traveling and reopening. More than 2,000 people responded to the poll and about 65% of those respondents said they still don’t know anyone who has or had the virus.

“My husband and I have talked about this…the governor, on her public address on Thursday, said that every single person in New Mexico knows someone with Coronavirus. Both of us looked at each other and said we don’t know anybody,” Kathy Browning in Albuquerque said.

According to the poll, more than 80% of New Mexicans said they wear masks. About 15% of people said they have confronted someone for not wearing a mask, which is a similar number to when KRQE asked the same question in May. But, most people do not confront others for not wearing a mask.

“You never know when you’re getting somebody on a bad day, in a bad mood…so no,” Browning said.

“I just don’t feel like that’s my position to have, to be that authoritative figure,” another woman in Albuquerque said.

KRQE asked if non-essential, out-of-state travelers should be banned from coming to New Mexico and got mixed responses. About 30% said yes, these travelers should be banned, and about 25% said they shouldn’t.

“Either banned or quarantined, yes” Bernie Lever, in Albuquerque said.”Why spread it? We need to confine this thing.”

“That’s ridiculous, no” Linda Hall, in Albuquerque, said. “Because the bugs don’t see an imaginary territory line and go, ‘woo let’s jump over,’ it’s ridiculous! That’s not one of the factors that should be considered.”

“I think something like that should’ve been done,” Browning said. “What’s making me anxious is that I see a lot of Texas license plates, a lot of Oklahoma license plates. That’s not to say they don’t live here and just haven’t changed over their license plates, but it makes me anxious because…and Arizona as well…we don’t know if they’re coming from living there or what and they’re coming into our state and our numbers are going up.”

Of respondents, about 85% of people said they haven’t traveled out-of-state. Of those who said they did travel, only about 30% said they completed the 14 day quarantine. The numbers aren’t surprising to people we talked to.

“If you’re not, you know, watching the news all the time, it’s sometimes unclear as to what the guidelines really are, so not that doesn’t surprise me,” one woman in Albuquerque said.

When it comes to mass gatherings, about 20% of people said they have been in a group of more than 10 people, despite the state’s ban on gatherings larger than five. About 30% of them said they did not wear a mask when they went to the large gathering.

The poll also asked how well people think the governor is enforcing her public health orders. About 50% said they were satisfied or very satisfied with the governor’s enforcement, about 35% said they were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied.