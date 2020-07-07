KRQE poll results: Majority of New Mexicans not planning to vacation, those who do are willing to quarantine

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – What’s been a sleepy summer, looks like it will be staying that way. When asked a series of questions about travel and the now required 14-day quarantine, most people said they’re willing to play by the rules, but, still wouldn’t rat out those who don’t.

“It’s not a problem sitting at home for 14 days, at all. I mean if you go out of town to one of these hot states and you come back home, what’s the problem with sitting at home for 14 days to make sure that you don’t pass the virus on?” said an Albuquerque resident.

About 6,000 people participated in our latest KRQE coronavirus poll. When asked if they had planned on leaving the state within the next two weeks, an overwhelming 74% of people said no. Of those who said they would leave, 16% said they would definitely not quarantine upon returning to the state. When it comes to reporting rule-breakers, most people said they’d just mind their own business.

“Why would I tell anybody? It’s not my business what they’re doing. If it doesn’t affect me, I don’t know where they were or if they were doing the normal protocol while they were gone and if they were then that’s to their credit, if they weren’t I don’t know so why would I tell anybody?” said Barbara, who lives in Albuquerque.

About 35% of people said they would definitely not report anyone, ranging from a colleague to a close family member, who did leave the state but isn’t quarantining. Despite the health order coming right before a busy holiday weekend, only 37% of people said they had to cancel travel plans.