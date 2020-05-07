KRQE Poll: 70% of New Mexicans say they’re wearing face masks

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Most New Mexicans claim to be wearing masks when they are going out in public but some admit to becoming a little lax in recent days.

We have the results of our KRQE Mask Poll. It shows nearly 70% of New Mexicans who answered are wearing a mask when going out but about 13% say they’ve stopped wearing it as often or aren’t as vigilant as they once were and about 15% say they’ve confronted someone about not wearing a mask.

Right now, employees of big box stores and restaurants statewide are required to wear masks. Come Monday, employees of other businesses must follow suit. There is no statewide requirement for residents to wear masks, they are just encouraged to.

