Kirtland announces changes to combat spread of COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kirtland Air Force Base is taking further precautions to combat the spread of COVID-19 after three people on base tested positive for the virus.

The base is now restricting access and closing certain areas to everyone but essential personnel. Restrictions will also be applied to base exchange and the commissary along with other recreational facilities. Active duty and retired personnel employed at Kirtland and base residents will be the only ones allowed access.

The base pharmacies will remain open. Non-essential personnel is also being required to telework.

