Kirtland Air Force Base answers COVID-19 questions on Facebook Live

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, Kirtland Air Force Base officials answered public questions concerning the spread of the coronavirus on Facebook Live.

Col. Dave Miller, Installation Commander of Kirtland Air Force Base, was joined by Dr. Dorsey Spitz and Lt. Col. Daney Rigsby on Facebook and mainly focused on what precautions the base was taking and how it was operating. Col. Miller emphasized to those watching that Kirtland Air Force Base’s services are remaining open including the commissary, the BX, and youth center. “The [coronavirus] threat is low, the threat has been low, and at this point, it is still low,” Miller said.

There is currently no change to gate schedules going in and out of the air force base as well. All contract employees and all staff will still be required to work. Col. Miller did say, however, that employees are encouraged to telework.