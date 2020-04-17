Judge denies temporary restraining order filed by Legacy Church

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A federal judge has denied the request of an Albuquerque mega church suing the state over its first amendment right to the freedom of religion.

Legacy Church was asking a judge in federal court for a temporary restraining order to overrule the state’s limits on group gatherings in churches. Legacy argued it should operate at 20% capacity like retail stores but a judge wrote his decision the emergency public health order is neutral and it doesn’t single out churches and it’s in the public’s interest to take measures to limit the COVID-19 outbreak in New Mexico.

The day before Easter, the governor announced that places of worship must abide by the public health order banning mass gatherings to mitigate COVID-19 spread.

So the current public health order stands while Legacy continues to argue its case in court. Another hearing is scheduled for the end of the month.

U.S. District Court Judge James O. Browning denied the suit.

