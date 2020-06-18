Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, Steve-O team up to hand out care packages

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in need on the streets of Albuquerque got much-needed supplies Wednesday along with some entertainment. Wednesday afternoon UFC champ Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, comedian Steve-O and a group of volunteers stocked up on toiletries, socks, dog food and other supplies. Then they passed out the care packages along Central to anyone who might need them.

“I gave Steve-O a call and said ‘hey, would you be willing to come out to ABQ and help out and donate your time to the people’ and without hesitation, he said I’ll be there next week,” said Jones

“Honestly, any opportunity for me to hang out with Jon Jones is a win, and to give back to the city of Albuquerque, I don’t know, it means a lot, I used to live here,” Steve-O said.

The effort was part of the Care program, a community outreach program that Jones and a group of others created after helping clean up downtown following the recent rioting.

“Especially with all the chaos that we as a city have been going through, whether it’s the protesting and the rioting or just the COVID epidemic,” Jones said.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Steve-O appearance without some stunt work. The man famous from the Jackass movies entertained the crowd at the Alvarado Apartments downtown by jumping from a third-floor roof into a five-foot deep swimming pool.