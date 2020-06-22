Join the New Mexico Hospitality Association and participate in the New Mexico Safe Promise

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Safe Promise Campaign was developed in response to the coronavirus pandemic and in conjunction with the safe reopening of businesses throughout the state. The goal of this campaign is to unify the entire state of New Mexico by keeping communities, residents, and customers safe.

CEO of the New Mexico Hospitality Association, Kathy Komoll discusses the campaign. The New Mexico Hospitality Association is a nonprofit organization that focuses on serving its members and all segments of the hospitality industry.

The association is inviting all New Mexicans to stay committed to following COVID-19 Safe Practices in order to help make the state safe.

By participating in the New Mexico Safe Promise, residents commit to:

Use a face covering while in public

Stay six feet from others

Stay at home when sick

Wash their hands frequently and following recommended hygiene practices

Participate in any COVID-19 training available at their workplace

You can make the New Mexico Safe Promise online by vising NMSafePromise.org.