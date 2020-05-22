JCMS band students perform end of the year virtual concert

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman helping people out by delivering their groceries during the pandemic was robbed in broad daylight in Rio Rancho. A neighbor's surveillance caught the whole thing on camera. Many people are getting groceries delivered right now to avoid crowds at the store.

Chris Fisher of Rio Rancho said his wife is immunocompromised so they have been getting groceries from places like Smith's delivered to their home near Unser and Southern. Thursday at 2 p.m., their delivery driver arrived in her silver van.