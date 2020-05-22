Live Now
JCMS band students perform end of the year virtual concert

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Band students at Jimmy Carter Middle School took an end of the year bow in a virtual concert. As a voluntary assignment, some students from beginning band and jazz put together the ensemble. Typically they put on an in-person concert but due to the pandemic, they decided to get creative.

