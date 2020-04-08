Isotopes launch art project to spread positivity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday the Isotopes launched a ‘Community Art Project’ to spread positive messages.
The project is meant to challenge those in the community to help spread messages of positivity and can be baseball-related or just messages of hope and love. The goal of the project is to spread positivity but also for families to engage in wholesome activities while in the safety of their homes.
The project kicked off with Isotopes’ front office members making at least one piece of art, like poems, photographs or drawings. The Isotopes say to use items that you already have at home. If you’re interested in submitting your artwork, click here.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ on ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Essential Businesses
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites