Isotopes join Smith’s to give back to truck drivers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes and Smith’s donated snacks, bags, and UPS-donated masks to say ‘thank you’ to truckers hauling goods across the nation.
The donation is part of the Isotopes, Trucking With You program, which supports semi drivers in New Mexico. The program has given free breakfast and lunch to truckers.
