Isotopes join Smith’s to give back to truck drivers

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham along with state health and elections officials will give announced Friday that starting on May 16, all retailers will be allowed to reopen at 25% of their maximum capacity, including big-box stores, and houses of worship can also operate at 25% occupancy. Retail spaces do not include entertainment venues such as movie theaters, concert halls, or amusement parks.

