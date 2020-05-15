1  of  2
Live Now
Gov. Lujan Grisham holds COVID-19 news conference WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Isotopes join Smith’s to give back to truck drivers

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes and Smith’s donated snacks, bags, and UPS-donated masks to say ‘thank you’ to truckers hauling goods across the nation.

The donation is part of the Isotopes, Trucking With You program, which supports semi drivers in New Mexico. The program has given free breakfast and lunch to truckers.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss