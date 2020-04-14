Isotopes home opener postponed for foreseeable future

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The stay-at-home order amid coronavirus concerns means there were no fans, only a quiet ballpark the day of what was scheduled to be the Isotopes season home opener on Tuesday.

The team’s general manager, John Traub, said it’s too soon to know when the season could start or how many games there could be but that they’ll be ready when health officials do give the OK to play.

“Baseball has always been part of the healing process in this country and I’ll tell you we will be here when it’s time,” Traub said.

The empty seats and concession stands on Tuesday made for a much different scene than it was for last April’s home opener. The team’s staff is working from home and players are home around the country, now that all games are postponed for the foreseeable future.

“We need to just be patient,” Traub stated. “Right now, the priority is not playing baseball games. The priority is keeping people healthy [and] keeping our thoughts with the people impacted by this. Our thoughts need to be with the doctors and nurses and healthcare workers and first responders, grocery store workers, truck drivers, [and] people who are trying to keep our society running as efficiently as it can right now.”

There is one employee working a consistent schedule at the park, head groundskeeper Clint Belau. He said it’s been peaceful and eerily quiet while doing irrigation work and making sure the field is in tip-top shape for the Isotopes and the United soccer team when the games do return.

“You don’t really know what to prepare for: whether we’re going to have soccer first or baseball first makes a big difference in our preparation for the field,” Belau explained. “This time of year, there would usually be a lot going on, a lot of people coming in and out with doing work on the field and the scoreboard, getting all the signage ready, all that kind of stuff.”

People who bought tickets in advance can exchange them once a determination about the season has been made.

As for what the players are doing, keep in mind the minor league teams don’t pay players’ salaries; the parent clubs do. Of course, that would be the Colorado Rockies in this case.

Meanwhile, a member of a mariachi band performed outside Isotopes Park Tuesday afternoon to show support for the team and to lift people’s spirits. His group was supposed to perform at Tuesday night’s game.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources