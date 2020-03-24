Isleta Pueblo restricts access to non-residents amid coronavirus pandemic

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Isleta Pueblo is working to reduce exposure to COVID-19 by keeping nontribal members off the reservation.

The Pueblo has issued an order banning all nonresidents from Pueblo housing districts. The order does not prevent people from driving on Highway 47 or 314. The casinos have already been closed.

At this point, their gas stations are still open to the public.

