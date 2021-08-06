Is the latest vaccine incentive working?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is trying to encourage businesses to make vaccines or COVID-19 testing mandatory for their staff, this is part of the latest push to get more New Mexican’s vaccinated. We’re almost a week into the latest cash offer for New Mexican’s to get a shot.

KRQE News 13 spoke to a man who received his vaccine at a UNM shot clinic. He says the $100 the state is offering persuaded him to do it. “Hell yeah, one-hundred bucks. I can get a lot of things with one-hundred bucks so I’m good with that,” said Benny Belone.

The shot clinic at the Student Union Building on UNM’s main campus was open to the public. According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, from Monday to Thursday, nearly 17,000 New Mexican’s have gotten a first or second shot, or the single shot Johnson and Johnson. That’s almost 4,200 a day.

Last week, before the incentive was offered, a little above 4,200 shots a day, remaining steady. The organizer of the UNM vaccine clinic says they’ve been seeing about 20 patients a day. “We’ve seen a wide range from late high school age, all the way through our older employees on campus,” said Byron Piatt, the emergency manager for UNM.

Right now, just ahead of the school year 12 to 17-year-olds are getting vaccinated at a much faster rate than adults. According to the New Mexico Public Education Department, vaccinated students exposed to COVID-19, who don’t show any symptoms do not have to quarantine. Sixty-five percent of New Mexico’s adults are now fully vaccinated, outpacing the national vaccine rate of 61%.