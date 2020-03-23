Is crime down amid Coronavirus outbreak?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the coronavirus outbreak is affecting families, local businesses and schools, it also may be taking a bite out of crime.

Officers working in Bernalillo County see everything from stolen property to armed robberies and drunk drivers.

However, now, people can’t drink at bars and breweries. Many businesses that may have been targets of armed robbers are closed. More people are at home where they can keep an eye on their neighborhoods.

So, KRQE News 13 reached out to public safety agencies in Bernalillo County to see if this is impacting crime.

Officers booked nearly 37% fewer people into the local jail last week compared with the same time last year, according to the Metropolitan Detention Center. It went from 496 bookings last year to 314 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a news conference last week, Albuquerque Police Chief Mike Geier revealed his department is seeing fewer calls for service although he did not provide numbers.

Meanwhile, Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales said that his department will be on the lookout for changes to see if some crimes drop or some increase as this continues.

“It is kind of early in the game right now in this crisis, so we don’t know exactly, we don’t have enough information,” said Gonzales.

It has been a week and a half since New Mexico’s first case of COVID-19 was confirmed and only a week since a lot of the closures started.

