IRS: Last chance to request stimulus checks approaching

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department announced they are reaching out to about 60,000 New Mexicans who may not have received or applied for the Economic Impact Payments authorized by the CARES Act earlier this year. The department, along with the New Mexico Human Services Department, identified people who may not have filed a federal tax return in 2018 or 2019 and, therefore, did not automatically receive their federal stimulus payment.
Letters notifying those who are eligible will be sent out over the next week. The deadline to request a payment from the IRS is Nov. 21 at 1:00 p.m.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day