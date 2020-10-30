IRS: Last chance to request stimulus checks approaching

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio, Texas. A federal judge says the IRS can’t keep withholding coronavirus relief payments from incarcerated people, potentially clearing the way for at least 80,000 checks totaling more than $100 million to be sent to people behind bars across the United States. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton late last month gives the IRS until Oct. 24 to reconsider the payments for those who were denied or had their money intercepted solely because of their incarceration. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department announced they are reaching out to about 60,000 New Mexicans who may not have received or applied for the Economic Impact Payments authorized by the CARES Act earlier this year. The department, along with the New Mexico Human Services Department, identified people who may not have filed a federal tax return in 2018 or 2019 and, therefore, did not automatically receive their federal stimulus payment.

Letters notifying those who are eligible will be sent out over the next week. The deadline to request a payment from the IRS is Nov. 21 at 1:00 p.m.