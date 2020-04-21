IRS issues alert for stimulus benefits

If you have a child but don’t file a tax return, time is running out to notify the feds in order to receive their full stimulus check quickly. You have until 10 a.m. Wednesday morning to file a form with the IRS about your dependents. It applies to people who receive social security benefits, survivor benefits or disability benefits, of those who receive Railroad Retirement benefits. As part of the economic stimulus package, those with kids will receive an additional $500.

If you miss Wednesday’s deadline you will have to wait until you file your 2020 taxes to get that stimulus check. For more information or to fill out a form, click here.

