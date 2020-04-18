Interns get rare learning opportunity during Coronavirus pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Internships can be a valuable hands-on experience for students but what happens when it can no longer be hands-on? The internships for high school students are meant to give them a glimpse into a potential career but now they are also getting a rare learning opportunity.

For the past three years, local non-profit, future-focused education, has coordinated student internships with local companies. “The experience there was really great I got to learn and met a lot nice people there,” says Melani Alonso, Future Focused Education X3 Intern.

For the past three months, Melani Alonso has been interning at the University of New Mexico Hospital Eubank Women’s Clinic. “Modifying templates we also work closely with providers as far as doing calls, she also helps with hire booklets,” says mentor, Latifha Clough Bryant.

Now she’s also getting a lesson in adapting to change, her internship is now done virtually. “We have designed a series of activities for the next four weeks to allow the interns to engage with their mentors,” says Director of Workforce Learning Mike May.

Some of those mentors are on the front lines, others are working from home. So interns are getting a firsthand look at people doing jobs during unprecedented times. “We’re helping them develop skills from sort of a work from home environment, how they do that,” May says.

Students involved in the program typically work 12 hours a week and make $10 an hour. Future Focused Education works with about 50 employers here in Albuquerque.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources