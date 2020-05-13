Intel, other companies consider new US plants

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The coronavirus pandemic has heightened concerns that the United States relies too much on Chinese supplies. This has the Trump administration turning to the biggest American chipmaker, Intel, to change that.

Intel, which has a Rio Rancho campus, said that it is in talks with the U.S. government, reportedly discussing jump-starting development of new chip factories in our country. This comes amid growing concerns about America’s reliance on Asia for critical technology like chips used in a wide variety of electronics.

According to the Associated Press, in a letter, last month to two pentagon officials, the CEO of Intel said that strengthening U.S. production is more important than ever. A Taiwanese company also said it is open to building a plant here in the U.S. for chip manufacturers as well.

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt discussed the topic Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation.

“It is important from a standpoint of our own economics,” Schmidt said. “It is also important for national security. We want to make sure that our critical infrastructure is owned and controlled by America, right? Never bet against America. We are the innovators in our world. We should be able to do this well.”

Intel said it is one of the largest innovators in the world in research and development, with a campus in Rio Rancho. In recent years, the New Mexico plant started adding jobs, including 300 last year. It came after years of cutting or transferring workers to other Intel plants.

The company said the plant currently has 1,800 workers. At its peak, it employed 5,600. Intel said that it is capable of significant innovation and finding solutions to address the nation’s challenges when asked about the impact it could have on the Rio Rancho location and jobs there.

Intel’s Rio Rancho location has an annual economic impact of nearly $400 million.

