Institutions, officials react to coronavirus in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As news of three presumptive coronavirus cases have been discovered in New Mexico hits the community, local institutions, as well as officials, have weighed in on their plans of action.

State Representative Gail Armstrong issued a statement early this afternoon:

“I want to reassure the people of Socorro County that we are doing everything in our power to help combat the spread of this virus. I have had several meetings with the New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Kunkel, and New Mexico Aging and Long Term Secretary Hotrum-Lopez and am confident they are taking the necessary measures to help prevent the spread of this virus in New Mexico. I am urging the Lujan Grisham administration to continue to work closely with federal authorities and to quickly access any federal dollars to help assist in this effort. While we all can do our part by taking the preventative measures to limit the spread of this virus, it is imperative that the state leverage all available federal support for this effort. “ -Gail Armstrong

St. John’s College in Santa Fe has decided to temporarily close its campus due to the virus citing concern for the health and safety of the college community. They will be suspending in-person classes after spring break for two weeks and will be requiring students to remain home or otherwise find accommodations away from the close quarters of residential facilities.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller released a statement as well:

“The City has been preparing for coronavirus ove rthe past several weeks, working with hospitals and other governmnet agencies to be ready. Every member of the public has a critical role to play in making sure Albuquerque contains and reduces the risks associated with the coronavirus.” Mayor Tim Keller

Mayor Keller also said an Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center will be activated to coordinate the response, banning out-of-state travel for all employees of the City, and readying to enact telework policies. He advised all City offices, programs, and services are operating as normal and that the City would continually update the public on operations across its various departments.

Pastor Steve Smothermon of Legacy Church took issue with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s press conference from early Wednesday morning. “…It is alarming to hear that the Governor now urges people to stay away from Church. How can such a powerful person of no faith tell people of faith how to live out their faith? Legacy will be having services as usual and would urge the Governor to reconsider her dangerous, Godless advice,” he said in a statement.

The New Mexico United soccer team also released a statement Wednesday saying in part:

“At this time, we are unsure of the full impact this situation could have on the 2020 season. However, we will begin steps to ensure the health and safety of our fans, players, and staff. We are working closely with the USL, and following the recommendations of the USSF, both of whom are working in conjuunction with the CDC.” New Mexico United Official Statement

Events around the state have been canceled including the Bataan Memorial Death March and the NCAA announced they would limit attendance at championship events.