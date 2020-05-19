Inspector General to review ICE’s COVID-19 policies

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Inspector-General will be reviewing efforts by Immigration and Customs to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in its facilities.

Among those with an outbreak, the ICE facility in Otero County has 43 cases. There have been lawsuits filed over the issue with detainees arguing their health is at risk if they continue to be held there. U.S. Sen. Tom Udall is among 26 senators calling for a full assessment of ICE detention facilities.

“There is a long history of disease outbreaks in detention facilities and this is the first step toward ensuring that sufficient policies and practices are in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in ICE detention,” said Udall in a press release. “I am urging the DHS IG to be fully transparent and thorough in its review of the agency’s disease control procedures at detention facilities. And we expect the final report to include meaningful, unbiased recommendations that protect the health and safety of detainees, of the individuals who work at these facilities every day, and of the surrounding communities.”

It’s unclear how long this assessment could take.

