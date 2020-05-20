Live Now
Inmate from Central New Mexico Correctional Facility tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus New Mexico

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Another state prison inmate has tested positive for the coronavirus. Officials say the 51-year-old man arrived at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility on Friday.

He tested positive and will remain in quarantine for two weeks before he’s retested. That makes 22 state prison inmates with the virus after 21 inmates tested positive from the Otero County Prison Facility.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

