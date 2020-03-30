Inmate at MDC tests positive for coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center has tested positive for coronavirus. According to a Bernalillo County news release, the jail learned of the inmate’s positive test on Sunday.

The 39-year-old male inmate was booked into MDC lat Thursday, March 26. Bernalillo County reports the inmate was screened and did not have symptoms of the virus.

MDC was notified two days after the inmate arrived at the jail that the inmate’s mother was hospitalized and tested positive for COVID-19. Prior to being booked into jail, the inmate was said to have been caring for his mother.

After being notified of this information, the jail moved the inmate into an isolation cell and inmates in two housing pods where the exposed inmate was housed were placed on a 14-day quarantine. Additionally, four MDC staff members who came into contact with the inmate are also self-isolating at home for 14-days.

At this time no other individuals have presented symptoms of COVID-19 and all other inmates are being monitored. Bernalillo County reports MDC is continuing to screen every inmate as well as staff members who enter the facility and disinfecting procedures have been increased throughout MDC.

Handwashing is also mandatory for anyone who enters MDC.

