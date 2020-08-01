Inflatable water slide rentals go up during stay-at-home order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since popular family fun places like Cliff’s Amusement Park and Hinkle Family Fun Center are closed because of the pandemic, people are looking for other ways to entertain themselves at home and one local business is rushing to the rescue.

“Right now we’re at a park and trying to have fun,” said local Berenice Enriquez. Getting out of the house and having some fun in the sun during a global pandemic has been tough for New Mexicans. “We’ll go outside and play with my dad in volleyball,” said Enriquez.

“We have a pool at our house so we go there and to stay,” said local Aidan Rojas. “Well our dojo closed so because of that, we have to do it here now.”

With many summer plans canceled because of the coronavirus, an Albuquerque business said people are looking to make the most of their time at home. “Parents say since they’ve canceled their vacations, we’ve become the Disneyland of Albuquerque,” said Bobby Aragon, owner of Amazing Jumps, Tents, and Events.

Since a lot of family fun places are temporarily closed, Aragon said many local families have been renting inflatable water slides now more than ever. “We normally are doing Balloon Fiesta, state fair, all the City of Albuquerque summer fests, lots of company picnics, churches, and schools,” said Aragon. “This year, it’s been more backyard parties since everything is closed: Cliffs, Hinkle, movie theaters. There’s really nothing fun to do for families so the only alternative are backyard gatherings, small gatherings.”

Aragon said inflatables and water slides are a way for people to have some nice, safe fun in their own backyards. “Water slides, everybody wants our giant water slides since it’s so hot outside,” said Aragon. He said his water slides and inflatable play areas are always sanitized before each use.