Infections spike among New Mexico health care workers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Data from the New Mexico Health Department shows COVID-19 infections among healthcare workers in the state have spiked as intensive care units remain full. Nurses and first responders continue to call for more protective equipment as well.
Data shows 492 workers were diagnosed in May, marking 219% increase from the 154 workers who had tested positive for the coronavirus the month before.
