Infections spike among New Mexico health care workers

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – It's just eight weeks from the start of school, Monday night the Rio Rancho school district discussed it's options on what that could look like. A reopening task force gave the school board two options, a 100% virtual learning model or a blended option of traditional and virtual learning.

The options were based on parent surveys. These options could also differ for elementary, middle, and high schools. If students do return to campus, school administrators say there would likely just be 15 students in a classroom. Students would have to alternate on which days they came to school."So its a whole new world and we're making adjustments as we go through it," says Dr. V. Sue Cleveland, Superintendent.