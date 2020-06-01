Indoor malls also reopen Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Indoor malls also reopened their doors for the first time since March. This was the scene at Coronado Center Monday. Security guards stood at some of the entrances as shoppers walked around in face masks. The mall’s seating areas were also roped off. While many stores were still closed, shoppers say they were glad to be out of the house.

“I think it’s great, not everybody’s open yet but that’s fine, there is enough open that people can be enjoying themselves having fun,” said shopper Fred Pomeroy. The food court remains closed but eateries in other parts of the mall are open.

