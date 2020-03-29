Indigenous comic-con goes online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A festival celebrating Indigenous pop culture has been postponed but you can still catch some of the action online.
Downtown Albuquerque was set to be the location for the five-day Indigi-pop event, formerly the Indigenous Comic-Con. Instead, some of the planned presenters are giving free digital workshops through Sunday.
You can follow the event on their Facebook page. It’s still unclear when the festival will happen.
