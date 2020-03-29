Indigenous comic-con goes online

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A festival celebrating Indigenous pop culture has been postponed but you can still catch some of the action online.

Downtown Albuquerque was set to be the location for the five-day Indigi-pop event, formerly the Indigenous Comic-Con. Instead, some of the planned presenters are giving free digital workshops through Sunday.

You can follow the event on their Facebook page. It’s still unclear when the festival will happen.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

