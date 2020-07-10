Indian Pueblo Cultural Center creates virtual guides

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center may be closed during the pandemic but they’re still sharing Native American tradition. The center has created a virtual cultural guide on its website, filled with native dance performances, learning resources, suggested readings, recipes, and more. You can sign up for a newsletter to learn when more entries are posted.
