Increases to SNAP benefits being issued in November

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced on Thursday that New Mexico households receiving SNAP benefits will once again receive the maximum amount for their household size for the month of November.

Beginning in March of 2020, SNAP households that were not already receiving the maximum SNAP benefit amount for their household size received an increase to their benefits to bring them to the maximum amount each month. The increases were made to help reduce food insecurity for New Mexicans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those wanting to apply for SNAP benefits may apply online or by phone at 1-800-283-4465. Newly-approved SNAP recipients will be eligible for the supplemental benefit.

