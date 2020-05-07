Increased testing capacity for COVID-19 in La Plata County

FILE – In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for testing a sample for coronavirus at the department’s laboratory in Pearl City, Hawaii. An Associated Press analysis shows that some of the least-populated states, such as Hawaii, with relatively few coronavirus cases received an out-sized proportion of the $150 billion in federal money that was designed to address virus-related expenses. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The San Juan Basin Public Health and Mercy Regional Medical Center are partnering to provide COVID-19 testing six days a week at Mercy’s Horse Gulch location. Testing will now be available Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Appointments and healthcare provider orders are not required and symptomatic individuals will be screened over the phone and tested the same day. Other locations in La Plata County that are providing testing are Cedar Diagnostics, Mercy Regional Medical Center and Durango Urgent Care.

“We are very excited to partner with Mercy Regional Medical Center to increase the amount of diagnostic COVID-19 testing available to community members.”, said SJBPH Executive Director, Liane Jollon in a news release. “Every additional diagnostic test taken gives us a better picture of where our community stands in relation to the spread of this disease and helps us make appropriate decisions on how we move forward. The importance of increasing diagnostic testing in helping control this disease cannot be overstated.”

Symptomatic individuals can call 888-5540-8924 to be screened for COVID-19 testing. Lab results should also be ready withing 48-72 hours.