Increase SNAP benefits extended through October

Coronavirus New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans using SNAP will get another month of full benefits. The state announced Tuesday that the increase will remain in effect through October. It was first put in place in March because of the pandemic and surge in unemployment. Households will get the extra month on Oct. 10 through Oct. 13.

“HSD will continue to help New Mexicans during this difficult time,” said Karmela Martinez in a news release, director of HSD’s Income Support Division which administers the SNAP program, formally known as food stamps. “These additional benefits will help many families who are struggling to put food on the table.”

