Increase in Medicaid payments to aid New Mexico hospitals

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico hospitals will get help covering their losses during the pandemic. The state Human Services Department says they will receive an additional $66 million in Medicaid payments.

This, after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, approved a rate increase for hospital stays. That included reimbursement for intensive care stays for the duration of the pandemic. Human Services Secretary Doctor David Scrase says the rate increase gives hospitals some financial support during this critical time.

“The significant increase in ICU payments reflects the level of concern that the Human Services Department has for our state’s most scarce resource during the pandemic,” noted Secretary Scrase in a press release. “As part of the Medical Advisory Team’s crisis planning, hospital ICU capacity across the state will double. This will dramatically increase hospital costs in many categories, including medical and nursing staff, ventilators and other critical care devices, and personal protective equipment. It is very important to all of us that our hospitals have sufficient financial support to provide with high-quality intensive care to every New Mexican who needs it during the pandemic.”

This funding follows the steps of the Medicaid program to financially support New Mexico providers. The Medicaid agency has also pushed out $35 million in hospital payments ahead of schedule and released $46.2 million in new Medicaid payments to help nursing homes mitigate and control the spread of COVID-19.

“Hospitals are critical to our state’s ability to combat the coronavirus, so we are very happy to be able to implement this rate increase. However, we know there are other providers who still need financial assistance and we are committed to working diligently to navigate federal requirements to deliver additional financial relief to our health care community,” said Nicole Comeaux in the same press release, the State Medicaid Director.

