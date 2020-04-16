Increase expected in domestic violence cases during stay-at-home order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department believes their domestic violence cases will start rising. A local group that helps domestic violence victims says they’ve had a 40% increase in calls during the stay-at-home order Enlace Comunitario provides services including counseling and legal assistance.

While they serve everyone most of their clients are Latino immigrants. The executive director, Claudia Medina, says many of the women have lost their jobs in the service sector adding to the stress of a dangerous situation. Through donations, Enlace is now helping domestic violence victims cover rent and utilities. If you need help right now, visit their website.

