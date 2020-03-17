Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus, shuts down New Mexico business

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico business is closing after an actor with coronavirus visited the store. The owner of The Candyman Strings and Things in Santa Fe says Idris Elba visited his shop last Tuesday.

The actor was in Santa Fe shooting a movie. Elba says he learned three days later on Friday that he had come in contact with another person with the virus and tested positive for the virus on Monday.

It’s unclear if he had the ability to spread the virus on Tuesday when he visited Santa Fe however the shop is not taking any chances. It is unknown if Elba is still in the state.

The health department won’t say if the Santa Fe case announced on Monday is him.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞