Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus, shuts down New Mexico business

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico business is closing after an actor with coronavirus visited the store. The owner of The Candyman Strings and Things in Santa Fe says Idris Elba visited his shop last Tuesday.

The actor was in Santa Fe shooting a movie. Elba says he learned three days later on Friday that he had come in contact with another person with the virus and tested positive for the virus on Monday.

It’s unclear if he had the ability to spread the virus on Tuesday when he visited Santa Fe however the shop is not taking any chances. It is unknown if Elba is still in the state.

The health department won’t say if the Santa Fe case announced on Monday is him.