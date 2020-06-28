Hundreds use COVID-19 mobile testing site

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In partnership with the National Guard, the Department of Health ran a mobile testing site at UNM’s south lot Saturday morning. Hundreds of people came to get tested.

Officials say people can text, email, or call patients with their results within two days. The state says it’s been trying to spread around testing sites to encourage more people to get tested. “So if we’re in one site in one community, but if we spread around our locations a little bit we’re hoping to “incentivize” people to just come get tested,” said Dominic Rodriguez, Director of Nursing Services at the Department of Health.

If you missed today’s event, officials say you can still get tested at several sites across the city that run several days a week. They say you can avoid long lines and wait times by registering before you go. A list of testing locations is available on KRQE’s Coronavirus Resource site.